CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way lauds CNB Bank for being its largest donor during its recent community campaign.

CAUW Board Member Wilson Fisher is shown receiving a check from the bank’s President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Peduzzi and Leanne Kassab, Greg Dixon and Dustin Minarchick, also of CNB Bank.

“CNB continues to be part of the backbone,” expressed Fisher, “not only for our Clearfield Area United Way, but also as such an integral part in supporting local community efforts throughout Clearfield County.

“Our volunteers take this opportunity to sincerely thank CNB for its help, which helps CAUW reach out and make a difference through its 23 local member agencies.”