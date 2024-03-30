In this week’s quiz: a Pennsylvania billionaire’s ties to Trump’s Truth Social, the row officer managing the commonwealth’s money, and a gaming ban in Philadelphia.

Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

In this week’s quiz: a Pennsylvania billionaire’s ties to Trump’s Truth Social, the row officer managing the commonwealth’s money, and a gaming ban in Philadelphia.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (newsletters@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.