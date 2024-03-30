GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club recently held a children’s Easter egg hunt festival at the Grampian CenClear Center.

Due to inclement weather, it was moved indoors with the creation of an egg hunt room—the “Hula Hoop Egg Hunt Zone”

Children were permitted to gather 10 candy-filled eggs each from any of the 14 hula hoops. They also received goodies from other stations.

Winners of the special prize eggs Include:

Kane Hammond, Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium passes;

Asher Byham, DelGrosso’s Amusement Park & Laguna Splash Water Park passes;

Joseph Kendrick, Altoona Curve tickets;

Jaxsyn Hemphill, South Side Sub coupons;

Eli Elensky, Urban Air passes;

Caysen Eles, Discovery Space; and

April Summers, Pittsburgh Children’s Museum passes.

The winners of the two candy-filled pinatas were Aidalyn Covington, daughter of Ashley and Rodney Covington, and Reign Longoria, son of Kayley and Rico Longoria.

Organizers would like to thank members, friends and community volunteers who donated their time to make this event a safe and happy time for the children.