HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-73) on Tuesday announced the approval of state funding assistance for transportation improvement projects.

“I look forward to the positive impact these projects will have on the community,” said Langerholc. “These initiatives will not only improve safety and accessibility but also contribute to the economic vitality and overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”

“Maintaining the condition of our roads and streets is an important task, and each of these three grants addresses that obligation,” Kephart added.

“I want to thank leaders in the corresponding municipalities who deserve credit for seeing a need and taking initiative to fix the problem.”

The following funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Multimodal Transportation Fund:

• Gulich Township, Clearfield County will receive $100,740 to repave three township streets.

• Morris Township, Clearfield County will receive $109,445 to repair and repave Cemetery Road.

• Philipsburg Borough, Centre County will receive $309,989 for roadway reconstruction along Powder Magazine Road and Port Matilda Highway.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development that administers many of Pennsylvania’s economic development and community improvement programs.

Multimodal Transportation Fund awards may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.