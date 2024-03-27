DUBOIS – Members of DuBois City Council on Monday night voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Sandy Township.

According to a previous article, the DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Joint Board took the first step last week towards authorizing the cross-hiring of their municipal manager and engineer positions.

At that time, it was noted that both the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors and DuBois City Council must give approval for the municipalities to proceed with the pair of cross-hirings.

Pending final approval, Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh will also be hired as DuBois City manager and Interim DuBois City Manager Chris Nasuti will also be hired as Sandy Township engineer.

Arbaugh and Nasuti would then hold these respective positions in both municipalities. Both would receive a salary increase of $15,000/annually, per the prior article.

The city suspended John “Herm” Suplizio as city manager following his arrest in March 2023, and has initiated the process for his termination. Since then, Nasuti has served as interim city manager.

Arbaugh has filled in as the township’s engineer, in addition to utilization of outside consulting services following the departure of the previous township engineer.

The township has been trying to avoid the hiring of a new engineer with the pending consolidation. Council attempted to initiate the process of hiring a new manager but faced opposition from Sandy Township, which also needed to give approval.

The agreement will take effect until April 22, if it’s fully ratified. Currently, it requires the approval of the township supervisors who were unanimously in favor at the Joint Board meeting.

Arbaugh and Nasuti will spend time at both municipalities’ offices until consolidation is complete.