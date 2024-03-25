Report by Braylen Obleman

HYDE — It was a battle of two teams desperately looking for their first win of the season. Bishop Guilfoyle coming of two straight loses, while Clearfield came off a disappointing season opening 17-1 loss against Central. Fortunately for the Bison, they were able to bounce back with a blowout of their own, taking their first win of the season 10-2.

It was Elijah Quick on the mound facing the struggling Marauder’s lineup. Bishop Guilfoyle’s senior Braylon Williams took the bump on the other side.

Quick and Williams battled the first two innings, neither allowing a run.

The game would begin to flip in the Bison’s favor in the bottom of the third when Braison Patrick led off the inning with a walk, before Anthony Lopez reached on an error. Patrick and Lopez would both advance a base to get two runners into scoring position. Cole Bloom then walked to load the bases. Christian Welker would follow by drawing the third walk of the inning, scoring Patrick to give the Bison their first lead of the season, 1-0. Hunter Rumsky then singled after Lopez scored on a wild pitch, Rumsky’s single drove in Bloom making the score 3-0. Matt Irvin drove in the fourth run of the inning on a ground-out. Hayvin Bumbarger would finish the rally with a single to score Rumsky, upping the lead to 5-0.

During the top half of the next inning Kade Sell drove in his pitcher Braylon Williams on an infield single, cutting the lead to 5-1. Braison Patrick and Anthony Lopez would connect on a 4-6-3 double play to keep it at that.

Both offenses went quite again for a few innings, before the bottom of the sixth inning saw another explosion for the Bison.

Obrian Owens started the inning with a single. Bumbarger followed with a single of his own before Maddix Carfley took his place by pinch running for him. Kamden Kushner then hit the third straight single by laying down a bunt to load the bases. Rumsky nailed a single to score Carfley and keep the bases loaded. Cole Bloom drove in Kushner with a one RBI single. Welker drove in his second run of the game without putting the ball in play with his second RBI walk. Hayden Rumsky drove in a run making the score 9-1. Irvin capped off the second rally of the game with an RBI single to score Bloom upping the eight run lead to nine, 10-1.

Joey Hofer would hit an RBI fielder’s choice to cut the lead back to eight, but it would be cut short there as Craig Mays got the final two outs in relief of Quick.

Bishop Guilfoyle’s hunt for their first win will continue Wednesday playing at home vs Penn Valley. The Bison will look to go over .500 Wednesday on the road against Tyrone.

Bishop Guilfoyle 000 100 1 2 5 2\

Clearfield 005 005 x 10 9 3

Clearfield- 10

Anthony Lopez- SS 3200, Cole Bloom- C 3211, Christian Welker- RF 2102, Hunter Rumsky 3B 2122 Matt Irvin- DH 4012, Elijah Quick-P 0000 Hayvin Bumbarger 3021, Luke Casher- 1B 1000, O’brian Owens- LF 2010, Kamden Kushner- CF 3110, Braison Patrick-2B 1100, Hayden Rumsky- PH 1111. Totals 25 10 9 9

SF – Hunter Rumsky. SB – Lopez. E – Welker, Bumbarger, Rumsky

Bishop Guilfoyle-2

B. Williams- P/2B 2100, L Dixon- 3B 3000, K. Sell- SS 3121, R. Hagg- LF 2010, K Wyadt – C 3000, J. Hofer- 1B 3001, W. Tobin- 2B/RF 3020, M Cacciotti- RF/P 1000, N. Foor- P 1000, H. Gates- CF, 3000. Totals 25 2 5 2

E – Sell, Wyandt.

Pitching

Clearfield: Quick (W, 1-0) 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO Mays 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Bishop Guilfoyle: Williams (L) 3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO Foor 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO Cacciotti 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO