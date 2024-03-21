CLEARFIELD – A 39-year-old DuBois man was sentenced to serve time in state prison for assaulting a man in October of 2023.

During Monday’s special sentencing session, the victim told President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman that his life “changed” after he was struck in the head several times from behind by Joel Robert Hart, whom he did not know.

He described him as a “crazed person” who got in his face, calling him a demon.

The victim said he has flashbacks and has suffered from seizures as a result of the attack.

Ammerman reviewed the criminal complaint before asking that Hart also plead guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct for a nine-month sentence. The original plea agreement was for time served for misdemeanor simple assault.

Hart’s attorney, Ryan Dobo, said his client was in agreement with this change.

Hart himself, apologized to the victim.

Ammerman then sentenced Hart to serve nine months to three years in state prison and pay restitution of $540.08.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the common area in front of an East Long Avenue residence to investigate an assault.

The victim told officers that he got into a conversation with Hart, who was talking about his religion while using expletives. When the victim questioned Hart’s commitment to religion because of his language, they began to argue.

Hart was outside a wooden fence and the victim inside the fence when he turned away from Hart. Hart jumped over the fence and punched the victim in the right side of his head at least three times before the victim fell to the ground. Hart spit in his face before fleeing.

Several witnesses confirmed the victim’s story, saying the victim was struck up to six times.