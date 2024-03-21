CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST), located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield, will be giving away prom gowns Saturday, March 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

CAST has various styles of gowns, including formal, whimsical, stylish, tall, short and varying sizes. Dozen of gowns from CAST’s costume shop will be available to choose from.

CAST is not accepting prom gown donations at this time, and it will not accept items that are dropped off or left at CAST.

Those seeking gowns should enter the alley doors at CAST, come into the reception room and pick a gown to try on in the dressing rooms.

For more information about CAST, visit ClearfieldArts.org. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.