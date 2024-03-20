Try this unique flavor of scones! Ingredients 2 cups biscuit baking mix 2 tablespoons sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 2/3 cup half-and-half cream 1/2 cup golden raisins 2 tablespoons chopped crystallized ginger Additional half-and-half cream and sugar Directions ~Preheat oven to 425°. ~In a large bowl, combine the biscuit mix, sugar, cinnamon, […]

