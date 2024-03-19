CLEARFIELD – An area man is wanted by Clearfield Regional police following an alleged domestic incident in Clearfield.

According to a department-issued news release, officers were called to Sheetz regarding a domestic violence incident involving a knife on Monday, March 18.

The victim reported that 25-year-old Devin Posey of New Millport threatened to stab her while they were traveling along Turnpike Avenue.

Posey and the victim were on their way to pick up another female, and upon arrival at their destination, both females asked Posey to get out of the vehicle.

He allegedly started to threaten the second female, making a stabbing motion towards her but missing. Both females were able to enter the vehicle and leave without suffering any injuries, police say.

It’s believed that Posey was picked up by another male operating a white sedan. Charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct are currently pending against him.

Posey is also wanted through Huntingdon County for a parole violation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 814-765-1533.