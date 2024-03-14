CLEARFIELD – A Millersburg man will be spending up to 10 years in state prison for stabbing a man in Clearfield Borough last summer.

Michael Anthony Boyd, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court on Monday to aggravated assault and evading arrest by foot, both felonies.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve four to 10 years in state prison with 12 months consecutive probation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 23 police received a report on a stabbing at a Nichols Street residence.

They spoke with the victim at Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was receiving treatment for a stab wound in his neck. He gave a description of his attacker whom had fled the scene.

The victim explained that he and the woman who lived in the residence had been in a relationship but had split up. He was helping her move into her new home when Boyd attacked him.

The woman told police Boyd, an old school friend, had contacted her saying he could also help her move as he would be in the area. She allowed him to help and he stayed the night before the incident at her home.

She said Boyd was “acting normal” the first day, but the next day, he was acting as if he and she were in a relationship.

Trouble started when the victim dropped off some of her items at the home. The two men got into an argument on the porch while she was at the bottom of the stairs.

She told investigators that she heard the victim say “you stabbed me” and then heard Boyd reply “[expletive] right I did.” She could see a large wound on the victim’s neck, which was severely bleeding.

When she tried to get the victim into her car to take him to the hospital, Boyd yelled at her and demanded that she not go with him.

As she was speaking to police, Boyd kept texting her asking her to call him and saying: “He grabbed you. Hit me with a bar. I love you.”

She shared the messages with the officers and confirmed there was no physical confrontation. She stated Boyd went “psycho.”

Because officers were still searching for Boyd, they asked if she could call him to determine where he was, but before she did that, another officer reported that they had apprehended Boyd outside a West Fifth Street residence.

The victim corroborated the woman’s story, adding that Boyd was acting strange and touching the woman, which he could see was making her uncomfortable. The argument was about this.

While they argued, he said Boyd’s hand came up fast, striking him in the neck. Although he felt a poke to his neck, he didn’t realize he had been stabbed and was prepared to fight, until he discovered he was bleeding.

At this point, he saw a silver knife in Boyd’s hand, which he described to be a dagger style.

Boyd did not have the knife when he was taken into custody and police were unable to locate the knife in the residence.

Boyd eventually told them he stomped it into the ground near a tree in the woman’s yard and it was recovered.