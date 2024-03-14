CLEARFIELD – An inmate found guilty of possessing drugs at the state prison in Houtzdale was sentenced Monday.

After a trial in January, Ernest Malachi Scott, 27, was convicted of possession of controlled substance-contraband, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Prior to sentencing, he made an oral motion for a new trial because he claimed there were no exhibits presented during the trial and he had been found guilty with ‘no evidence.” He also asked for a change of venue.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman denied the oral motions and sentenced him to serve a total of 35 months to seven years in state prison. Ammerman noted that Scott can still file formal motions on these issues.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 27, 2021, a corrections officer conducted an investigative search of Scott’s cell.

Scott was asked to remove his sweatpants, which he did. In the pants, the CO found a plastic bag containing 23 strips of paper, which were later confirmed to contain Suboxone.