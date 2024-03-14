DUBOIS – A mother/daughter combination will provide the program for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 15th Spring Luncheon.

Rita Gutowski and Mary Shaffer will provide the program for the day that will cover 58 years of the nursing profession in DuBois.

The luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at 12 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

The cost to attend is $20 per person. Catered by Paulette, the lunch menu features a choice of chicken salad, tuna salad and roast beef sandwiches, macaroni salad, wedding soup and beverages.

Reservation deadline is April 5 and should be sent to the DuBois Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801.

Gutowski spent her entire nursing career in DuBois hospitals. She started in 1966 at DuBois Hospital and worked for 54 years during which DuBois Hospital evolved into DuBois Regional Medical Center and Penn Highlands DuBois.

The Gutowski affiliation with nursing continued through Rita’s daughter, Mary, who is currently employed as a nurse at Penn Highlands DuBois.

In their program, they plan to present the stress of the profession, the development of medical care over the years and also the humor they experienced while on the job.

