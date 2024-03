Jeanne M. Park, 76, DuBois, passed away Monday, March 11, 2024, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born April 1, 1947 in DuBois. She is a daughter of the late Arthur & Ruth (Alsbaugh) Kuntz. She married Harry Eugene Park, he preceded her in death on March 23, 1992. She leaves behind four children Brian Park of Anita, […]

