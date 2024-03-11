DuBOIS, Pa.— The spirit of Penn State DuBois will come alive with the highly anticipated We Are Weekend, an inaugural homecoming weekend set to take place on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6. The weekend promises a jam-packed schedule of activities and festivities for students, alumni and the local community.

These events are sponsored by the DuBois Educational Foundation, the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society, and Penn State DuBois. All proceeds will contribute to campus initiatives, such as dual credit opportunities for high school students.

Friday, April 5:

2-4 p.m.: Campus and Idea Lab Tours

Explore the campus and Idea Lab through guided tours, offering a glimpse into the innovation and creativity fostered at Penn State DuBois.

4 p.m.: Penn State DuBois Softball Double Header

Head over to Heindl Field to witness an exciting doubleheader as Penn State DuBois softball takes on the Carlow Celtics.

5:30 p.m.: Alumni Tailgate

Join the Alumni Tailgate at the Showers Field outfield box for a pre-game celebration.

6 p.m.: Penn State DuBois Baseball Double Header

Cheer on Penn State DuBois baseball as the team faces off against Penn State Greater Allegheny at Showers Field.

Saturday, April 6:

9:30 a.m.: Lion Roar 5k Fun Run/Walk

Kick-off the day with the Lion 5K Fun Run/Walk, starting at the Penn State DuBois PAW Center. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., with the race commencing at 10 a.m.

6:30 p.m.: Lions, Legacy, and Laughter

Lions, Legacy, and Laughter Comedy Night takes center stage. Doors open at 6 p.m., featuring an art show, music by Brandon Giuffre, a Silent Auction, Basket Raffle, Grid Boards, and 50/50. The evening also will include the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society Awards Ceremony and entertainment by Happy Valley Improv.

Tickets, sponsorships and event registrations for We Are Weekend can be found here.

“We Are Weekend is not just a celebration; it’s an opportunity for the Penn State DuBois community to come together, support our initiatives, and create lasting memories,” said Alex Gasbarre, president of the DuBois Educational Foundation. “We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable weekend filled with pride, laughter and the enduring spirit of Penn State.”

Penn State DuBois is a vibrant and innovative campus offering a diverse range of academic programs and fostering a community that values collaboration, creativity and lifelong learning.

For questions about the We Are Weekend events, contact Laura Pentz at laurapentz@psu.edu or 814-375-4705. To sponsor weekend events, contact Jean Wolf at jaw57@psu.edu or 814-372-3038.