GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club will host a children’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Grampian CenClear Center.

All local children are welcome.

Activities will be held outdoors; however, the event will move indoors if there’s inclement weather. Children will walk around to various Easter-themed stations to receive items.

The “walk thru” will be followed by an egg hunt. All attending children will receive a large Easter bag to collect their goodies.

The Easter Bunny will also be on-hand for this special day.

All attending children will receive a craft kit, cookies, chips and a drink. There will be a raffle of two pinatas (with candy). Children can take a free chance on the pinata of their choice.

The Grampian Tri-County Church will provide Easter s’more treats to each child.

The egg hunt includes 3,000 candy-filled eggs, 40 prize eggs and seven special prize eggs. Children can find a maximum of 10 eggs each.

Allergy-free baskets will be available.

Please come and enjoy this fun, family event.