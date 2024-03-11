DUBOIS – Plans are currently underway for a Clearfield-Jefferson Community Baby Shower.

The expo event will provide information and resources to families, moms and dads, caregivers, etc. The various vendors and agencies on-hand will also offer giveaways, raffle baskets and more.

“Learn about resources in the community to support moms and children, [with] chances to win free baby and toddler items and meet local vendors [like] bakeries, photographers and daycare [providers],” states an event invite.

The expo will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Tri-County Church, located at 1881 Old 255 Rd., DuBois. Please RSVP to Sheree.Guelich@ctcprograms.com.