The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly winter match on Saturday, March 9.

For the third time this year, Jack Balon of Ebensburg won the Custom Class. Joe Kramer of Loganton was second followed by Frank Carrier of Summerville in third.

The Factory Varmint Class winner was Dwaine Roush of Allensmills. Second place went to Dean Brosius of Olivesburg and in third place was Caz Silvis of Brookville.

The group match winner was Bud Delp of Sigel with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .545″.