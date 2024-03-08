PHILIPSBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the Public Utility Commission (PUC) authorized the R.J. Corman railroad crossing along Route 322 between the Irvin Drive and Route 53 intersections in Philipsburg as exempt.

Exempt status eliminates the requirement for vehicles carrying passengers for hire, school buses carrying students or highway vehicles carrying hazardous materials to stop at the grade crossing unless rail traffic is approaching or occupying the crossing or when the driver’s view is blocked.

R.J. Corman upgraded the warning devices and the crossing surface in coordination with a PennDOT highway resurfacing and safety improvement project in that section of Route 322 completed last summer. This work allowed the PUC to authorize the crossing as exempt.

PennDOT posted signage reflecting the change on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

PennDOT reminds drivers to approach railroad crossings carefully and “always expect a train.”

