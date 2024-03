JOHNSTOWN — The Curwensville Junior High wrestling teams had five boys and two girls compete at the 2024 Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships at the First Summit Arena in Johnstown on March 1.

Caleb Hendershot placed fourth at 212 for the Tide. Others competing were Kael McGary at 82, Colton Queen at 140, Reed Hawkins at 157, and Carter Schatz at 192.

On the girls side McKenzie Astorino took home the gold medal at 73 pounds, while Brylee London at 150 also competed.