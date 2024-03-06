SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – With help from the public, the Pennsylvania State Police have successfully identified two “potential witnesses” in the Rebekah Byler murder. PSP Community Service Officer Cindy Schick distributed photos of the men at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6. At 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, she notified the media that the men had been […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-police-identify-possible-witnesses-in-pregnant-amish-woman-murder-investigation/