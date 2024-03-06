<!-- wp:quote -->\n<blockquote class="wp-block-quote"><!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Clearfield YMCA Shark Swim Team is sending 45 swimmers to the PA West Districts! The meet will be held at The Spire Institute March 7-9.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph --><\/blockquote>\n<!-- \/wp:quote -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":508137,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/sharkboys-800x767.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-508137"\/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Back row: Zane Day, Landyn Rankin, Ashton Harris<br>Front row: Nicholas Vaow, Connor Morgan, Derrick Mikesell<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":508138,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/littlesharks-800x418.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-508138"\/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Back row: Madi McBride, Cadence Day, Ryann Foltin, Danielle Cline, Elise Wood, Caylynn Dixson, Ellie McBride, Brooklynne Brown, Lexie Miller, Kaylin Houston, Jayden Carr, and Zane Wood<br>Middle row: Bailey Jacob, Regan Foltin, James McKissick, Lizzie Darrow, Danika Work, Holden Price, Rowen MacDonald, Ty Thompson, Colton Neeper, Nick Lombardo, Connor Dixson, and Evan Wurster<br>Front row: Dominick Ensor, Xander O\u2019Link, Sawyer Luzier, Taya Hale, Maggie Wallace, Callie Dixson, Annie Thompson, Colby Dixson, Bryce Wills, Garrett Wood, and Lily McBride<br>Missing from Photos: Marlayna Bender, Spencer Bridgman, Sarah Litten, and Jaylin Wood.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->