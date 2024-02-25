GIRARD TOWNSHIP – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Tabitha T. Taylor, 32, of Clearfield on Friday evening.

According to a station news release from Clearfield-based state police, the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Buck Run Road, north of Swisher Drive, in Girard Township.

Taylor was reportedly traveling southbound when her vehicle—for unknown reasons—exited the left side of the roadway. It continued traveling over grassy terrain before crashing into a tree.

Taylor sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on-scene, said troopers. Her vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Bigler Boyz Towing.

State police were also assisted by the Lecontes Mills Volunteer Fire Department, as well as both Karthaus and Clearfield Emergency Medical Services.