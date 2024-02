Jacqueline Ranea “Jackie” Himes, 61, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Select Specialty Hospital Alle-Kiski in Natrona Heights after declining health. Born on July 6, 1962, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late Jack W. Plyer and Reba D. (Klepfer) Plyer Musser. Jackie helped with the family business working in the greenhouses during the flower […]

