STATE COLLEGE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that it intends to restart work on its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project that stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway in State College the week of Feb. 26.

Motorists traveling through the work zone can expect the following Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 1:

The contractor will saw cut between West Irvin Avenue and Center Lane. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours. PennDOT will set traffic signals to flash mode while crews occupy the Westerly Parkway Intersection.

This work will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so as not to disrupt traffic to and from State College Area High School.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, crews will begin installing cross pipe in the Westerly Parkway intersection. This work will occur round the clock until Friday, March 8, at 5 p.m.

Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control. PennDOT will set traffic signals to flash mode while crews occupy the intersection.

On Monday, March 4, the contractor will start installing waterline between White Course Drive and Railroad Avenue. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

PennDOT and the contractor are pursuing this aggressive schedule because Penn State and State College Area High School are on spring break Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8.

The goal is to accomplish as much work during this window as possible to minimize traffic impacts on student commuters for the rest of the school year.

PennDOT also urges motorists to pay attention to work zones and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently. Message boards alerting motorists to the construction zone and changing traffic patterns remain in place.

PennDOT posts updates and detour information on the Atherton Street project page weekly and encourages drivers to visit the page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet .

Overall work on the project includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports and miscellaneous items.

HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing the project in the fall of 2024, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists that intermittent traffic stops are possible for short periods during work activities and urges drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

PennDOT also reminds drivers not to follow construction equipment into the closed lane and to use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays when approaching the work zone.

