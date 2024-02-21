DUBOIS – It has taken years of work, but the Platt Road sewer extension project is 98 percent done, Sandy Township reported Monday night.

Residents—along the project—will receive notices that they must connect to the system by October 2024. The township will waive tap fees thanks to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said PennVEST can offer low-interest loans for the work, but it’s handled privately between PennVEST and the residents.

It was also noted that the Kiwanis Trail sewer project will have a deadline later in 2024.

The township reported that Boy Scout Troop 26 B will clean up Mountain Run Road twice yearly in conjunction with the Keep PA Beautiful program. The township hopes to coordinate its Earth Day cleanup with one of the scouts’ yearly cleanups.