CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield school board on Monday night heard an overview of some proposed changes in the 2024-25 program of studies for the junior-senior high school.

The goal—according to Director of Curriculum Dave Domico—is to address the students’ Algebra scores. “Studies say Algebra 1 is the vital math” that readies students for college and beyond.

“Our focus needs to [shift] so it’s on their preparation for Algebra 1, and not rushing our kids into more advanced math courses.”

The “strongest recommendation” to the math faculty includes a “tweak” in the graduation requirements. Students would still complete four math credits including Algebra 1 and Geometry but instead of having an Algebra 2 requirement, it would just be “an additional Algebra course” like College or Financial Algebra.

“It would be more appropriate for some student pathways,” Domico explained, especially for those who have been struggling with Algebra over the years. “We want our kids to take courses that are more useful to them.”

Next seventh- and eighth-grade math and science will continue to consist of a three-period block as it has for the past several years but would offer more flexibility.

Currently students spend a period-and-a-half in each course, but this has hindered the ability of students to schedule intervention time, Domico said.

But next year, program plans would allow for the period in between math and science to become an intervention time.

That way if they need more math time, if they need more science time, it’s available to them, Domico said. It could also be used for other academic purposes like study skills or homework organization, which are also “very much needed” at the seventh- and eighth-grade level.

Students will be placed in a recommended math course based on a rubric of academic performance, PSSA scores, teacher recommendations and math growth measures.

Lastly, Domico said that all seventh-grade students take a Pre-Algebra course. But, for any student who intends to take Algebra as an eighth-grader, they would have an accelerated option combining seventh- and eighth-grade math standards.

Domico encouraged the board to go over the complete proposal before next week’s regular voting meeting and to contact him with any questions.