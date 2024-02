Marie “Sis” Humble, 90, of Rossiter, passed away February 5, 2024, at Laurelbrooke Landing. She was born on March 16, 1933, in Frostburg, the daughter of the late Henry and Edna (Anderson) Humble. Marie worked at the Punxsutawney Community Center for many years as a housekeeper. In her free time, Sis enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She will be remembered for […]

