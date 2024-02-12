HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Clearfield won their opening round contest last Thursday at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships, but then were eliminated on Friday after dropping two straight. Brady Collins turned in a stellar three-match performance for the Bison at 152 pounds, going 3-0 with two first-period pins. In Clearfield’s final match against Warrior Run, Collins, ranked third […]

