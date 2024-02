Ralph J. Bunnell, 70, of Punxsutawney, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. He was born November 24, 1953, in Oil City, a son of the late Doris R. (Crawford) and J. Richard Bunnell. On August 20, 1977, he married Florence E. “Flo” Bunnell, who survives. Ralph was a 1971 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. He furthered his education […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ralph-j-bunnell/