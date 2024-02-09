OSCEOLA MILLS – U-Haul Co. of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce that 146 Services signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Osceola Mills community.

146 Services, at 784 Sarah St., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and support rental items.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 814-570-2001 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Osceola-Mills-PA-16666/047068/ today.

146 Services owner Joshua Bubba Gish is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the local demands.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the United States and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.

When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.