The American Cancer Society invites local community members to join in celebrating the arrival of spring with its annual Daffodil Days campaign.

As a symbol of hope and brighter days ahead, daffodils and tulips are sure to bring smiles to the faces of family, friends, loved ones and coworkers.

Daffodil Days is an opportunity to join with the American Cancer Society in support of their vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Dollars raised through Daffodil Days help to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

For many years, individuals, small businesses and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends and colleagues. Based on your donation amount, different options are available:

$12 donation Bunch of 10 regular daffodils

$15 donation Potted mini daffodils, or Bunch of 10 assorted tulips

$25 donation Gift of Hope (supports the donation and delivery of flowers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other local facilities)



Corporate donors wishing to secure large quantities for their entire office should call for options and pricing.

Orders are being taken now through Feb. 13. Flowers arrive the week of March 18. For information regarding ordering flowers, contact the local American Cancer Society office at 814-762-6204 or e-mail Barbara.Ardary@volunteer.cancer.org.

Orders are also available to be placed through the Web site at https://bit.ly/ddclearfieldcounty.