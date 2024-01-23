HOWARD – Today, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson announced his candidacy to earn re-election as representative of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.
“If there was any question, today I am announcing my campaign to seek re-election to Congress,” said Thompson. “I am grateful to the countless supporters and volunteers for our campaign.”
“It is together that we have produced real results and I am looking forward to building upon these successes and towards many more victories ahead,” added Thompson.
Thompson will attend several petition-signing events this week throughout the 15th Congressional District:
Wednesday, Jan. 24
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Boalsburg Fire Hall
113 W. Pine St.
Boalsburg, PA 16827
Thursday, Jan. 25
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Clearfield GOP Headquarters
36 N. Second St.
Clearfield, PA 16830
Friday, Jan. 26
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Timeless Destinations
77 Main St.
Wellsboro, PA 16902
Saturday, Jan. 27
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Restless Oaks
119 Pine Mountain Rd.
McElhattan, PA 17748
Saturday, Jan. 27
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Cottage Restaurant
5833 Nittany Valley Dr.
Mill Hall, PA 17751
Members of the media interested in attending a petition-signing event, or receiving further comments from Thompson, can contact matt@gtthompson.com.