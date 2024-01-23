HOWARD – Today, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson announced his candidacy to earn re-election as representative of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.

“If there was any question, today I am announcing my campaign to seek re-election to Congress,” said Thompson. “I am grateful to the countless supporters and volunteers for our campaign.”

“It is together that we have produced real results and I am looking forward to building upon these successes and towards many more victories ahead,” added Thompson.

Thompson will attend several petition-signing events this week throughout the 15th Congressional District:

Wednesday, Jan. 24

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Boalsburg Fire Hall

113 W. Pine St.

Boalsburg, PA 16827

Thursday, Jan. 25

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Clearfield GOP Headquarters

36 N. Second St.

Clearfield, PA 16830

Friday, Jan. 26

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Timeless Destinations

77 Main St.

Wellsboro, PA 16902

Saturday, Jan. 27

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Restless Oaks

119 Pine Mountain Rd.

McElhattan, PA 17748

Saturday, Jan. 27

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cottage Restaurant

5833 Nittany Valley Dr.

Mill Hall, PA 17751

Members of the media interested in attending a petition-signing event, or receiving further comments from Thompson, can contact matt@gtthompson.com.