WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Chris Deluzio (PA-17) Thursday introduced the Orphan Well Grant Flexibility Act designed to empower states to maximize their operational flexibility when plugging abandoned oil wells.

These abandoned wells, either unplugged or improperly plugged, can pose serious environmental threats to surrounding communities such as water contamination, methane emission, and can introduce other harmful pollutants to the local ecosystem.

This legislation removes unnecessary burdens on state agencies regarding certain testing procedures, which will maximize federal dollars and lead to more wells being plugged.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, there are 27,230 documented abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells across the Commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania’s oil and gas sites ushered in the modern petroleum industry, which helped lead the United States to become a global power and energy producer. Now, we must ensure these sites are properly and safely restored,” Thompson stated.

“The Orphan Well Grant Flexibility Act will cut red tape, accelerate environmental rehabilitation, and provide an economic benefit throughout oil and gas producing regions.”

“Abandoned, non-operating oil and gas wells are dangerous to the public, the environment, and people’s livelihoods,” Deluzio stated.

“Unfortunately, Western Pennsylvania has one of the highest concentrations of abandoned wells in the country—including at least 25 just in Beaver County and 219 in Allegheny County.

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated $4.7 billion to plug these wells across the country, and I’m glad to work with fellow Pennsylvanian Rep. Thompson on the Orphan Well Grant Flexibility Act to help get these federal funds to plug more abandoned wells faster.”

“The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission is pleased to see Congressman Thompson and Congressman Deluzio take the lead in the House on this important legislation,” states Lori Wrotenbery, executive director of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.

“The Orphan Well Grant Flexibility Act focuses on the goal of addressing orphan wells by eliminating barriers to well plugging efforts and allowing each state to optimize its resources and efficiencies more cost effectively.

“We urge Congress to pass this bill.”

This bill is also supported by:

The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission,

The Independent Petroleum Association of America,

ConservAmerica,

The Wildlife Management Institute,

Heritage Action, and

Bipartisan Policy Center Action.