HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced Thursday that, according to a recent study using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Pennsylvania ranks as the eighth best state in the United States for substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health rehabilitation.

“It is encouraging to see Pennsylvania among the top ten in the country for our substance use disorder treatment access and investments. It really confirms our commitment to the mission and values of the department and to the strong partnerships we have in the field,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones.

“The Shapiro Administration continually strives to have the most accessible, equitable, and highest quality treatment available for those who need it most in Pennsylvania.”

Data from the SAMHSA , the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation, was used to draw the findings for the study.

The study was released by Maryland SUD treatment facility The Freedom Center , based on an analysis of the number of treatment facilities in each state as of 2023 combined with the amount of funding each spent on behavioral health efforts that year as well.

According to the study, Pennsylvania has four SUD treatment facilities per 100,000 individuals and spends $281.86 per capita on behavioral health.

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can also be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

This helpline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and staffed by trained professionals who will connect callers to resources in their community. Additionally, callers can access funding if they need help paying for treatment.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can also use Treatment Atlas , a free, online resource to confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.

Treatment Atlas allows individuals and their loved ones to find and compare inpatient, residential, outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment facilities.

Individuals can search using criteria such as location, use of best practices, types of treatment services, payment options, accepted insurers, specialty populations served and patient experience.

Treatment Atlas also includes an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care that may be needed.

In 2023, the Shapiro Administration exceeded its provider enrollment goals for Treatment Atlas, making more providers available to Pennsylvanians seeking services. Currently, 81 percent of licensed treatment facilities in Pennsylvania have submitted information to be included in Treatment Atlas.

Since its launch across Pennsylvania in June 2021, nearly 600 DDAP-licensed SUD treatment facilities across the state have enrolled in the platform.

Treatment Atlas also contains the contact information for all licensed treatment facilities in Pennsylvania, even those that have not enrolled.