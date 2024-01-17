HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Tuesday announced that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects in communities across Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to open up the Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants for 2024 and look forward to reviewing worthy applications from across the Commonwealth,” Dunn said.

“These grants are key to achieving the Shapiro administration’s goal of investing in public health, safety, and wellness for all Pennsylvanians through the outdoors and critical conservation projects.”

The 2024 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will remain active until 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 3.

Last year, the program awarded more than $52 million to more than 225 local and community projects statewide. Those awards will help build or renovate more than 80 local parks, 23 miles of trails, and permanently protect 6,000 acres of land for public recreation.

Eligible applicants include local governments and recreation and conservation non-profit organizations. The grants fund:

Park and recreation rehabilitation and new development

Recreation and conservation planning

Trail planning and construction

Land acquisition and conservation

River access and conservation

Community and riparian tree planting

Regional and statewide partnerships to better develop and manage resources

Grant applications are only accepted through DCNR’s Grants Customer Service Portal . A portal tutorial video is available on DCNR’s YouTube channel to help potential applicants learn about grant requirements and how to navigate the application interface.

DCNR staff are available to assist with answering questions, visiting potential project sites, and developing competitive grant applications. Before starting an application, potential applicants should contact the agency regional advisor who serves the county where their project will be located. Contact information is available on the Regional Staff Assignment map (PDF) .

“We encourage all manner of projects to apply for these grants to help support important community conservation projects,” DCNR Deputy Secretary Claire Jantz said.

“These grants are key in helping DCNR accomplish its mission to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment, and our staff is available to assist throughout the application process.”

Funding for Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants comes from multiple state and federal sources, including:

Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund

Environmental Stewardship Fund

Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program

Keystone Tree Fund

Land and Water Conservation Fund

Recreational Trails Program

Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants have helped permanently protect more than 435,000 acres across Pennsylvania for outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, and water quality. More than 40 percent of Pennsylvania’s 6,200 local parks have received a DCNR grant.

For more information, visit DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program webpage.