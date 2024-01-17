CLEARFIELD — The Ag Building at the Clearfield Fairgrounds will be the site of the 3rd Annual Bigler Brave/Budget Beverage/Busters Brewers/Mountain League Reunion. The event is set for Friday January 26 at 6PM.

The cost is $20 per former player, or $30 for a couple. Checks can be sent to Jay Siegel 304 Daisy Street Clearfield, PA 16830. Dinner and non-adult beverages will be included. All extra proceeds from the reunion will go to the family of Fred Keith, former Hillsdale Hillbilly Mountain League player. The reunion is once again being sponsored by former Buster Brewer Ben Timko, owner of 768-ROOF.

Speakers at this year’s event include, but are not limited to, longtime Clearfield High School baseball coach Sid Lansberry, former Curwensville High School coach and Mountain League and Old Town Softball League legend Bear Stewart, former elite player and “Past Your Prime” softball tournament director Jerry Bickel, and current DuBois Penn State baseball coach and key member of the 1985 Busters Brewers Federation League champions Tom Calliari.

Anyone who played for the Bigler Brave/Budget Beverage/Busters Brewers franchise or played in the now defunct Mountain League, or any of its predecessors is eligible to attend.

All former attendees are encouraged to bring pictures and memorabilia from “back in the day”.

You can contact Jay Siegel at engrave2@verizon.net with any questions/comments.