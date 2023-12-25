FRENCHVILLE – Anawim Ministries (Young People Who Care) is delivering the spirit of Christmas again this year through its annual program.

At Christmas, families are invited to sign up for a Sponsored Christmas Program where the ministry works to provide clothing and household items for the families. Sponsors from across Pennsylvania and beyond assist in providing for these needs.

In the true spirit of Christmas, volunteers come together at Bethany Youth Center to wrap gifts, prepare the family gifts and then deliver them.

Many feel as though Santa has an outlet in Frenchville, states a ministry press release.

“In 2022, Anawim Ministries assisted 74 families, 307 people of Clearfield County, and this year, we are proud to share that we are exceeding those numbers.”

If you are interested in helping make a difference next Christmas or at any time of the year, you can contact Sr. Suzanne Thibault at 814-263-4177.