GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club’s Christmas lighting contest was judged Tuesday, Dec. 19. Prizes were awarded and included gift certificates from Grampian One Stop.
Club members would like to thank all residents who participated in the spirit of Christmas, while making their neighborhood a festive place during the holiday season.
The winners are as follows:
Greenwood Township
First place, Mark and Peggy Barrett
Second place, Chris and Tammy Redden
Third place, Bill and Kim Shepler
Penn Township
First place, Rich and Erin Wood
Second place, Heather Chelgren
Third place, Chris and Breann Cummings
Bloom Township
First place, Eric and Samantha Perks
Second place, Jason and Kristi Heffner
Third place, Brenda Weber
Grampian Borough
First place, Amanda Zortman
Second place, Kelly and Stacy Pentz
Third place, Joe and Michelle Bennett