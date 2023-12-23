GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club’s Christmas lighting contest was judged Tuesday, Dec. 19. Prizes were awarded and included gift certificates from Grampian One Stop.

Club members would like to thank all residents who participated in the spirit of Christmas, while making their neighborhood a festive place during the holiday season.

The winners are as follows:

Greenwood Township

First place, Mark and Peggy Barrett

Second place, Chris and Tammy Redden

Third place, Bill and Kim Shepler

Penn Township

First place, Rich and Erin Wood

Second place, Heather Chelgren

Third place, Chris and Breann Cummings

Bloom Township

First place, Eric and Samantha Perks

Second place, Jason and Kristi Heffner

Third place, Brenda Weber

Grampian Borough

First place, Amanda Zortman

Second place, Kelly and Stacy Pentz

Third place, Joe and Michelle Bennett