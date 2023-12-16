HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson has announced that a state-wide virtual input session will be held Monday for Pennsylvanians to discuss the draft Statewide Digital Equity Plan that will ensure all Pennsylvanians have the skills, technology and capacity to fully benefit from the digital economy.

The virtual session , which will be held Monday, De. 18, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will provide insight into key plan details and give participants an opportunity to share their feedback.

The virtual session continues PBDA’s robust, state-wide community engagement effort that began more than four months ago.

Twenty-three in-person “Community Conversations” with residents and 10 small-group sessions focused on unique internet access challenges to those specific groups has ensured an opportunity for residents across the Commonwealth to directly voice their needs and outline barriers they face to digital access.

The PBDA will review and consider all of this input while finalizing the State-wide Digital Equity Plan.

“To create an equitable economy, everyone needs access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet and the skills, technology and ability to participate fully online,” said Carson.

“It’s time to close the internet access and digital skills divide experienced by far too many of Pennsylvania’s communities and its residents, and the Commonwealth’s Digital Equity Plan outlines how we can achieve statewide digital equity.”

The Commonwealth’s draft Digital Equity Plan is available online and is open for public comment until Jan. 8, 2024. There are several ways for Pennsylvanians to provide feedback on the plan, including:

Attending the virtual public comment session by RSVPing online.

by RSVPing online. Attending one of the in-person public comment sessions by RSVPing online.

by RSVPing online. Reading the plan and submitting comments online via the Digital Equity Act webpage .

. Requesting a printed version be sent via mail by contacting Mary Markle at 717-720-7457.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) received $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs for states to promote digital inclusion and equity.

These funds aim to ensure that all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy, and economy.

Pennsylvania anticipates receiving allocation determination of the Digital Equity Capacity Building Grant Program in 2024.

As part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, Gov. Josh Shapiro previously announced the Commonwealth will receive $1.16 billion in federal funding to expand broadband infrastructure for communities lacking reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access.