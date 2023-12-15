On December 13, 2023 at 12:20 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the S&T Bank, 34 North Main Street, in Homer City Borough. After entering the bank, the suspect presented a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

In the course of the investigation, Rider was identified as the suspect and was determined to have fled the scene in his white 2010 Chrysler Sebring sedan. The suspect vehicle was found to have traveled east on East Church Street to SR 119 southbound. License plate reader data showed the Chrysler traveling west on SR 22 on December 13 at 12:51 p.m.

Investigators initially believed that a second person was observed in the suspect vehicle; however, it was later determined that Rider acted alone.

On December 14 in the afternoon hours, the Wilkinsburg Police Department attempted a traffic stop on the Chrysler. The driver, identified as Rider, initially exited the vehicle, but then got back into the vehicle, fled in the vehicle, and was unable to be located.

On December 14 at approximately 6:22 p.m., after having received information that the Chrysler was traveling east on SR 22 toward Indiana County, a member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit located the Chrysler traveling east on SR 22. The trooper then attempted a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Rider, fled. A vehicle pursuit was then initiated.

During the pursuit, Rider drove in the opposing lane of traffic subsequently passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed. The Chrysler also struck a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) patrol unit.

Rider eventually stopped his vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers gave chase and apprehended Rider in the area of SR 119 and Snyder Lane, Burrell Township, Indiana County as Rider was attempting to enter a PSP patrol unit via the driver’s side door.

During a search of Rider’s person, troopers located a wallet containing U.S. currency with the same serial numbers that were logged as money stolen from the robbery at S&T Bank in Homer City Borough on December 13.

Rider was later transported to the Indiana County Jail to await his preliminary arraignment.

A search warrant was obtained for Rider’s vehicle. Located within the vehicle were black Nike shoes with a white Nike logo, rubber gloves, a dark blue bandana, and a camouflage-colored neck gaiter. Also found in the vehicle was a drawing that appeared to be the area outside Rider’s residence to outside S&T Bank, as well as a detailed drawing of the inside of the bank. An apparent newly-purchased set of hubcap replacements was also found in the vehicle.

Also within the Chrysler, troopers found a loaded rifle with a sawed off barrel.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 18 at 11:00 a.m.