There’s never enough storage. These things to know about the different types of storage units will help you find the right place to stow your stuff.

Understanding the different types of storage units available can be crucial when you are planning to store your belongings temporarily, seasonally, or for a long time. Learn about the various types of storage units and make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

Start with What and How Much You Need to Store, and For How Long

Before selecting a storage unit, it’s essential to determine what items you need to store, their total volume, and how long you’ll need to keep your things in storage. While some storage units are perfect for storing small items over short periods, others can support large items or long-term storage. Understanding your specific requirements will help you choose the right type of storage unit.

Decide If You’ll Need Climate Control and Electricity

If you’re planning to store items that could be damaged by extreme temperatures or humidity, such as wine, artwork, or electronics, consider a climate-controlled storage unit. These units maintain a consistent temperature and humidity level, protecting your belongings from weather-related damage. Some storage units also offer electricity for those who need it.

Assess Security

Any storage unit you consider should satisfy you regarding security for your stored items. Look for storage facilities that offer security features such as 24/7 surveillance, individual door alarms, and controlled access systems.

Specific Kinds of Storage Units

Now that you know what you need to store and for how long, it’s time to look at your options. Visit storage facilities to look at an example unit. Get a sense of whether you’d feel safe visiting your unit in order to add or remove items from it.

Indoor Units

Indoor storage units are located within a building and provide protection from weather elements. They typically offer climate control and enhanced security, but some don’t have heat or air conditioning. Learn if your storage unit has heat or air conditioning before you commit to it. Indoor units are good for storing books, clothes, electronics, furniture, and furniture.

Outdoor or “Drive Up” Units

Outdoor or “drive-up” units often look like long rows of individual garages in one building, separated by interior walls. With this kind of unit, you can drive directly up to the door to load or unload your items. While these units offer convenience, they may not provide the same level of climate control or security as indoor units.

Storing Vehicles and Boats: What to Know

If you need to store a vehicle, a boat, an ATV, or a snowmobile, look for storage facilities that offer specialized vehicle storage units or outdoor parking spaces. These units typically have features designed to protect vehicles from the elements and maintain their condition.

Some providers of RV and boat storage offer units with electricity, so you can run a trickle charger to keep batteries charged up. Some specialize in boat, truck, and RV storage, and offer sophisticated electronic entry apps that allow you 24/7 access to your unit. Also look for enhanced security features like video surveillance and a secure website to protect your personal information.

Understanding the different types of storage units can help you select the best option for your storage needs. Whether you’re storing personal belongings, business inventory, or a vehicle, there’s a storage unit out there that’s perfect for you.