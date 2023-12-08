SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield Bison wrestled their first ever Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference dual meet on Thursday night against a familiar foe in former Mountain League rival Penns Valley.
The debut was a successful venture as the Bison came away with a 37-24 win.
The dual started at a good spot for the Bison as senior Will Domico picked up a hard fought 4-1 win at 172 over Robert Martin. All five points in the match were scored in the final period with Domico (2-0) getting a reversal to start the scoring, then added a takedown to finish out the low scoring affair.
Hunter Ressler (3-2) dominated Caden Simco at 189 by building up a 7-1 lead after one period, and was up 9-2 at the end of two periods when Simco was forced to injury default out of the match.
The Bison raced out to a 15-0 lead after senior Carter Chamberlain (5-1) picked up a second period fall after being up 9-1 at the time.
Penns Valley outscored the Bison 24-22 the rest of the way, but the 15 point bulge to start the match proved to be too much for the hosts to overcome.
The Rams made it 15-9 after they picked up a fall at heavyweight and a come from behind 5-2 win at 107.
Freshman David Magnuson was gifted his first ever varsity win for the Bison when he received a forfeit at 114, making the score 21-9.
Once again the Rams put together back-to-back wins, at 121 and 127, to draw them to within three at 21-18.
Adam Rougeux (5-2) made it a 3-0 sweep on the night for the Bison seniors when he picked up a clutch fall at 133 while clinging to a 4-1 lead in the final period.
Penns Valley PIAA state qualifier Colten Shunk bested Colton Ryan 10-5 at 139 to make the score 27-21 in favor of the visitors.
At 145 Bison Colton Bumbarger (4-3) gave the Bison a 12-point lead with two bouts to go after he was up 13-4 in his usual entertaining manner before notching a third period fall.
Penn State commit Ty Watson, sixth at the PIAA championships the past two seasons, defeated Bison Ty Aveni 7-0 at 152 after being up 5-0 early in the match. Despite a team point deduction the regular decision loss locked up the dual meet victory as the score was 32-24 with one bout remaining.
Brady Collins (6-0) made short work of his opponent, racking up a 19-2 tech fall in just 2:29, which set the final a 37-24 in favor of the now 2-0 Clearfield Bison.
After a busy first, but successful, first week of action the Bison will now have off until next Tuesday, December 12, when they will host the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties at the Weiss.
|Weight
|Summary
|PVAH
|CAH
|172
|Will Domico (Clearfield Area Hs) over Robert Martin (Penns Valley Area Hs) (Dec 4-1)
|0
|3
|189
|Hunter Ressler (Clearfield Area Hs) over Caden Simco (Penns Valley Area Hs) (Def.)
|0
|9
|215
|Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield Area Hs) over Brandon Corl (Penns Valley Area Hs) (Fall 2:31)
|0
|15
|285
|Landen Hess (Penns Valley Area Hs) over Nick Bailor (Clearfield Area Hs) (Fall 1:44)
|6
|15
|107
|Conner Myers (Penns Valley Area Hs) over Xavier Lutz (Clearfield Area Hs) (Dec 5-2)
|9
|15
|114
|David Magnuson (Clearfield Area Hs) FORFEIT
|9
|21
|121
|Jack Darlington (Penns Valley Area Hs) over Dakota Shugarts (Clearfield Area Hs) (Fall 3:16)
|15
|21
|127
|Tripp Watson (Penns Valley Area Hs) over Bryndin Chamberlain (Clearfield Area Hs) (Dec 4-1)
|18
|21
|133
|Adam Rougeux (Clearfield Area Hs) over Joel Conklin (Penns Valley Area Hs) (Fall 4:58)
|18
|27
|139
|Colten Shunk (Penns Valley Area Hs) over Colton Ryan (Clearfield Area Hs) (Dec 10-5)
|21
|27
|145
|Colton Bumbarger (Clearfield Area Hs) over Zachary Rummel (Penns Valley Area Hs) (Fall 5:03)
|21
|33
|152
|Ty Watson (Penns Valley Area Hs) over Ty Aveni (Clearfield Area Hs) (Dec 7-0)
|24
|32
|160
|Brady Collins (Clearfield Area Hs) over Ethan Fetterolf (Penns Valley Area Hs) (TF 19-2 2:29)
|24
|37
BISON SCOREBOARD:
Date Opponent Score Record
12/01 & 02 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 133.5 pts. 6th place
12/05 ALTOONA 58 – 9 1 – 0 12/07 @ Penns Valley 37 – 24 2 – 0
12/12 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA
12/14 @ DuBois
12/19 @ Brookville
12/21 TYRONE
01/05 & 06 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney – Tyrone
01/09 ST. MARYS
01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP
01/16 BALD EAGLE AREA
01/18 @ Huntingdon
01/20 BISON DUALS
01/30 @ Bellefonte
02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville
02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion
03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon
03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey