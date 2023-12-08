SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield Bison wrestled their first ever Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference dual meet on Thursday night against a familiar foe in former Mountain League rival Penns Valley.

Will Domico got the Bison out to the early lead

The debut was a successful venture as the Bison came away with a 37-24 win.

The dual started at a good spot for the Bison as senior Will Domico picked up a hard fought 4-1 win at 172 over Robert Martin. All five points in the match were scored in the final period with Domico (2-0) getting a reversal to start the scoring, then added a takedown to finish out the low scoring affair.

Hunter Ressler (3-2) dominated Caden Simco at 189 by building up a 7-1 lead after one period, and was up 9-2 at the end of two periods when Simco was forced to injury default out of the match.

Hunter Ressler put momentum on the Bison side at 189

The Bison raced out to a 15-0 lead after senior Carter Chamberlain (5-1) picked up a second period fall after being up 9-1 at the time.

Penns Valley outscored the Bison 24-22 the rest of the way, but the 15 point bulge to start the match proved to be too much for the hosts to overcome.

The Rams made it 15-9 after they picked up a fall at heavyweight and a come from behind 5-2 win at 107.

Freshman David Magnuson was gifted his first ever varsity win for the Bison when he received a forfeit at 114, making the score 21-9.

Once again the Rams put together back-to-back wins, at 121 and 127, to draw them to within three at 21-18.

Adam Rougeux (5-2) made it a 3-0 sweep on the night for the Bison seniors when he picked up a clutch fall at 133 while clinging to a 4-1 lead in the final period.

Penns Valley PIAA state qualifier Colten Shunk bested Colton Ryan 10-5 at 139 to make the score 27-21 in favor of the visitors.

At 145 Bison Colton Bumbarger (4-3) gave the Bison a 12-point lead with two bouts to go after he was up 13-4 in his usual entertaining manner before notching a third period fall.

Penn State commit Ty Watson, sixth at the PIAA championships the past two seasons, defeated Bison Ty Aveni 7-0 at 152 after being up 5-0 early in the match. Despite a team point deduction the regular decision loss locked up the dual meet victory as the score was 32-24 with one bout remaining.

Brady Collins (6-0) made short work of his opponent, racking up a 19-2 tech fall in just 2:29, which set the final a 37-24 in favor of the now 2-0 Clearfield Bison.

After a busy first, but successful, first week of action the Bison will now have off until next Tuesday, December 12, when they will host the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties at the Weiss.

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/01 & 02 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 133.5 pts. 6th place

12/05 ALTOONA 58 – 9 1 – 0 12/07 @ Penns Valley 37 – 24 2 – 0

12/12 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

12/14 @ DuBois

12/19 @ Brookville

12/21 TYRONE

01/05 & 06 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney – Tyrone

01/09 ST. MARYS

01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP

01/16 BALD EAGLE AREA

01/18 @ Huntingdon

01/20 BISON DUALS

01/30 @ Bellefonte

02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville

02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion

03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon

03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey