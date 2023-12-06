HYDE — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team couldn’t have started out the dual meet season in any better fashion Tuesday night as they dominated the visiting Altoona Mountain Lions from start to finish by winning 10 of 12 bouts en route to a 58-9 blowout.

The Bison got the momentum going their way right from the get go as sophomore Dakota Shugarts (3-2) after giving up the opening takedown, didn’t give up another point at 114 and was up 7-2 in the third period when he picked up the first of eight Bison falls on the night in 4:45.

Altoona’s returning District 6 and Northwest Region champ, and fifth place finisher at AAA PIAA states last year, Braiden Weaver major decisioned Clearfield’s Cash Diehl (2-4) 9-0 after a scoreless first period to temporarily close the gap to 6-4.

After sophomore Bryndin Chamberlain (2-2) received a forfeit at 127, the Bison rattled off three straight falls to up the host team’s lead to 30-4.

Adam Rougeux kept things rolling for the Bison at 133 (photo by Eve Siegel)

At 133 senior Adam Rougeux (4-2) was up 4-0 a minute into his match before a first period fall.

Bison sophomore Colton Ryan (4-2) and Phillip Sarbo were in an entertaining match at 139, when up 7-2 in the second period just sat back in an unorthodox move to pick up the fall in 3:55.

Colton Bumbarger (3-3), another sophomore, was up 4-0 to start the second period and picked up his fall from the top in 2:55.

Junior Ty Aveni (4-3) refused to give up any points and used a big five point second period to win 10-0 and put the Bison up 37-4 after the 152 pound bout.

That set the stage for the feature bout between fellow junior state place winners at 160. Taking the mat for the Bison was Brady Collins, a PIAA AA fourth place finisher sporting a 77-11 career record, and taking the mat for the Mountain Lions was Luke Sipes, a PIAA AAA fifth and seventh place finisher with a 77-8 career record.

After a scoreless first period, Collins escaped early in the second period to a 1-0 lead, and that was how it went to the final set of two minutes. Sipes escaped part way through the period to knot the score. Collins netted what proved to be the winning takedown, only to give up a late escape and almost a takedown at the buzzer, but held on for the 3-2 victory to raise his record to 5-0 on the young season.

Brady Collins scored the bout winning takedown in the third period (Photo by Eve Siegel)

Senior Will Domico made his season debut a successful one at 172 by building up an 8-1 lead and held off Ty’Kear Davis 9-4 to see the Bison lead expand to 40-4.

Hunter Ressler (2-2), a junior, was up 4-0 in the second period when he picked up a fall in 3:11.

At 215, senior Carter Chamberlain (4-1) headlocked Evan Boose right to his back and eventually picked up a first period fall in 1:08, beating out Rougeux for the fastest fall of the night.

In a back and forth match at heavyweight, Nick Bailor (2-2), down 2-0 after one and 5-3 after two periods, had the bout at 7-7 in the third when he turned and pressed William Himmelwright to the mat at the 5:51 mark to pick up the Bison’s eighth and final fall of the dual and build up the lead to 58-4.

At 107, Mountain Lion Dom Nardozza tech falled Bison Xavier Lutz (3-3) 16-0 to set the final at 58-9 in the Mountain Lions’ first mat action of the season.

The Bison (1-0) will take to the road Thursday night to face the Penns Valley Rams (0-0), who will also be seeing their first mat action of the season.

The Altoona Junior High team bested the Bison 47-30.

In the prelude to the varsity match, a moment of silence was held in honor of former Clearfield Bison head wrestling coach Ron Park. He was also an assistant coach under legendary Bison mentor Art Weiss and Bison great Jerry Maurey.

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/01 & 02 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 133.5 pts. 6th place

12/05 ALTOONA 58 – 9 1 – 0

12/07 @ Penns Valley

12/12 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

12/14 @ DuBois

12/19 @ Brookville

12/21 TYRONE

01/05 & 06 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney – Tyrone

01/09 ST. MARYS

01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP

01/16 BALD EAGLE AREA

01/18 @ Huntingdon

01/20 BISON DUALS

01/30 @ Bellefonte

02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville

02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion

03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon

03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey