CLEARFIELD – On Saturday, June 3, Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County partnered with Revived & Company’s Old Schoolhouse Spring Market to host its annual community event.

The event celebrated those touched by cancer, remembered loved ones lost and took action for lifesaving change.

Event organizers are pleased to announce through the combined efforts of participating teams and event participants, Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County raised over $103,200 during the 2022-23 fundraising year. The goal was $95,000.

“Together, with the support of the community, we were able to not only reach our fundraising goal, but also exceed it,” said event leadership team member Cammeron Ogden.

“We really appreciate how our teams, the community, organizations and businesses rallied to support our cause,” added ACS Senior Development Manager Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco. “We are very grateful for all the community support.”

The pair expressed a special thanks to Bernie and Jill Owens of Revived & Company for their partnership during the 2023 event.

“Our team is especially grateful for Bernie and Jill and the entire Revived & Company crew for all they did to support us throughout the fundraising year. Together, we created a special experience which allowed our community to come together for a great cause,” Ogden said.

Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County fundraises year-round. Funds raised through Relay For Life go directly to The American Cancer Society to fund breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and much more.

While the 2023 fundraising year has come to a close, planning for 2024 is in development. If you would like to learn more about Relay For Life or are interested in becoming involved, contact ACS Development Manager Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco at Sharon.okeiff-fusco@cancer.org.