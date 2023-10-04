DUBOIS – More charges were filed Wednesday against suspended DuBois City Manager John F. “Herm” Suplizio.

Suplizio was initially charged in March with various offenses for allegedly stealing up to $620,000, according to the Attorney General’s office, which investigated his finances starting in 2014.

Online court dockets indicate Suplizio, 63, faces 23 new offenses including theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal act, proceeds of unlawful act and restricted activities, all felonies, plus 10 misdemeanors.

Suplizio was arraigned with bail set at $100,000, unsecured. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 28 before Magisterial District Judge Carmine W. Prestia Jr. at the Clearfield County Courthouse.

This is a developing news story and more information will be released upon receipt of court documents.