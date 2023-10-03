CLEARFIELD – Nearly 80 Bison Band alumni joined the current Bison Band for pregame festivities during the homecoming game at the Bison Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 29.

Included in the alumni musicians were graduates from the classes of 1943 through 2023. Retired band director Raymond Mandell returned to the podium to direct the National Anthem. The Bison Band is currently under the direction of Philip Wyant.

Clearfield Music has a lot to be proud of, and organizers would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Alumni Band.

For more information, and to receive e-mails about future Alumni Band events, visit BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com.