CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty to his part in a drug transaction during colloquy court on Monday.

Police say on April 29, 2022 they were called to the area of Apple Street in Clearfield Borough in response to a report that someone had stopped their vehicle and thrown out a cigarette carton containing a credit card and pills.

When police arrived, Thomas Anthony Norris, 36, was seen in the area looking for something. He said he was not the one who called police.

The officer next contacted the caller who supplied them with the carton that held a bank card with the name Thomas Norris, a receipt for a cash withdrawal of $340 and five blue pills, later determined to be Oxycodone.

Next the officer spoke with the man searching the area who identified himself as Norris.

He explained that he allowed Gino Moore, 33, also of Clearfield, to take his bank card because he was going to lend him some money. He eventually admitted he was giving him $320 to purchase drugs.

“He stated that Moore was sick and needed the pills due to withdrawal,” according to the criminal complaint.

At this point, Norris said he did not know Moore was going to give him any pills.

The officer asked if he could see the text messages between the two, and Norris agreed.

In the messages, Moore asks Norris how many he wants and Moore asked how much they cost.

Moore responded $40 and Norris said he wanted eight, but he would “throw” Moore three of them. Plans were made for him to drop them off near Norris’s home in an empty cigarette carton.

The description of the man the witness saw dropping off the carton matched Moore and the car was one Moore was known to drive.

During court Monday, Norris pleaded guilty to conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve six months to one year in the county jail with four years probation. He must complete a drug and alcohol assessment.

Moore has also signed a plea agreement and is currently scheduled to be sentenced in November.