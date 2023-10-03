CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) will hold auditions for A Christmas Story on Oct. 8 and 9 from 6pm to 7:30 p.m.

Performances of A Christmas Story are on Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.

To sign up for an audition time, and review audition materials, including character descriptions, visithttp://www.clearfieldarts.org/audition.

CAST seeks 12-20 talented actors to fill the various roles. Adult actors age 18-plus will fill five lead roles and a few other supporting roles.

Student actors between the ages of 8-18 years will fill seven lead roles and a few other supporting roles. It should be noted that although this is not specifically a children’s production, it will be family friendly.

CAST also seeks volunteers to help with other aspects of the show including set construction, sound and lighting design, stage management, costuming and more.

Anyone interested in these aspects of the show can discuss this with the director during audition times or contact CAST.

Anyone involved with this production age 18-plus will be required to provide PA child abuse clearances and a criminal background check.

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the mid-west in the 1940’s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.

The movie was released in 1983, the same year CAST opened. The play and our organization are celebrating 40 years in 2023.