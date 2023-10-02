The Powerball® jackpot has crossed the billion dollar mark with an estimated jackpot of $1.04 billion for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $478.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Saturday drawing produced more than 2.5 million winning tickets across the country, including five tickets (FL (2), MD, MI, PA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Two other tickets, sold in Indiana and North Carolina, matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins from Saturday night include 55 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and nine tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

The prize ranks as the game’s second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.04 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $478.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots